Podcasts
What happened to Tara Grinstead?
Atlanta, USA / Podcast, Crime fiction
What happened to Tara Grinstead?
Available Episodes

5 of 103
  • Introducing American Skyjacker
    Between the years of 1967 and 1972 over 300 commer
    7/21/2020
    4:12
  • Radio Rental: Doppelgänger
    Go listen to our new podcast called “Radio Rental”
    7/16/2020
    19:49
  • Jennifer Kesse
    The UAV team travels to Orlando, Florida for the J
    3/19/2020
    50:45
  • Molly Miller & Colt Haynes
    The UAV team goes to Love County, Oklahoma for the
    3/12/2020
    37:05
  • Kristal Reisinger
    The UAV team revisits the disappearance of Kristal
    3/5/2020
    43:54

About Up and Vanished

Up and Vanished is an investigative podcast that explores the unsolved disappearance of Georgia beauty queen and high school teacher, Tara Grinstead. The 11-year-old cold case is the largest case file in the history of Georgia. Follow along as host Payne Lindsey, a filmmaker turned amateur investigator, examines old case evidence and re-interviews persons of interest. What happened to Tara Grinstead?

