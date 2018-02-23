Radio Logo
The Podium

The official NBC Olympics podcast, from Vox Media and NBC Sports Group.
Available Episodes

5 of 31
  A Paralympic Winter Games Preview
    2/26/2018
    2/26/2018
    19:54
  Bonus: Chef David Chang and Lucia Cho on the splendor and complexity of Korean food
    2/25/2018
    2/25/2018
    17:50
  Day 16: Mike Tirico reflects on the 2018 Games; a meeting between North and South Koreans
    2/25/2018
    2/25/2018
    20:35
  Day 15: Maame Biney and Norway's dominance
    2/24/2018
    2/24/2018
    17:50
  Day 14: Maia and Alex Shibutani; Describing the Olympics for the visually impaired
    2/23/2018
    2/23/2018
    21:16

About The Podium

The official NBC Olympics podcast, from Vox Media and NBC Sports Group. Join us for insider coverage during the 17 intense days of competition at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang. In the run-up to opening ceremonies, hear in-depth interviews with your favorite Winter Olympians. Plus, explorations of host country South Korea’s culture, history, and more from industry experts.

