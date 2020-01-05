Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Podcast
  • Episodes
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomePodcastsBusiness
Raising the Bar with Alli and Michael

Raising the Bar with Alli and Michael

Raising the Bar with Alli and Michael

Raising the Bar with Alli and Michael

add
</>
Embed
A show for entrepreneurs, for anyone who wants to know about business, or how to have a life while having a business.
USA / Podcast, Business
A show for entrepreneurs, for anyone who wants to know about business, or how to have a life while having a business.
App Store
Google Play Store

Available Episodes

5 of 69
  • Baby2Baby: Hollywood's Favorite Philanthropy
    Michael and Alli sit down with Kelly Sawyer Patric
    5/1/2020
    58:26
  • Emily and Meritt: Fashion's Favorite Friendship
    You can thank Emily Current and Meritt Elliott for
    4/24/2020
    31:05
  • Anine Bing: Influencer-Turned-Designer
    Anine Bing has become the go-to designer for model
    4/10/2020
    45:22
  • Chriselle Lim: Fashion's Busiest Superinfluencer
    Chriselle Lim is one of those OG influencers who j
    3/27/2020
    55:06
  • Laura Wasser: Hollywood Divorce Attorney Turned Entrepreneur
    Dubbed "the disso queen" by TMZ, Hollywood divorce
    3/20/2020
    51:03

Similar Stations

About Raising the Bar with Alli and Michael

A show for entrepreneurs, for anyone who wants to know about business, or how to have a life while having a business. Founders Alli Webb and Michael Landau speak to budding and successful business owners whose ideas they love. Alli started their business Drybar by driving herself around to homes in Los Angeles to give blow-outs to clients, but then their business took off. Now, Drybar has over a hundred stores across the country. Alli and Michael share what it takes to risk everything on a great idea, they share the things they’re obsessed with -- and they fight like brother and sister.

Station website

App

Listen to Raising the Bar with Alli and Michael, WHTA Hot 107,9 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Raising the Bar with Alli and MichaelPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Raising the Bar with Alli and MichaelPodcast
Raising the Bar with Alli and MichaelPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Raising the Bar with Alli and MichaelPodcast
Raising the Bar with Alli and MichaelPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Raising the Bar with Alli and MichaelPodcast

Radio your way - Download now for free