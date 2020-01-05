Raising the Bar with Alli and Michael

Raising the Bar with Alli and MichaelPodcast
A show for entrepreneurs, for anyone who wants to know about business, or how to have a life while having a business. Founders Alli Webb and Michael Landau speak to budding and successful business owners whose ideas they love. Alli started their business Drybar by driving herself around to homes in Los Angeles to give blow-outs to clients, but then their business took off. Now, Drybar has over a hundred stores across the country. Alli and Michael share what it takes to risk everything on a great idea, they share the things they’re obsessed with -- and they fight like brother and sister.Station website