Pink Matter

Pink Matter

Pink Matter

Pink Matter

Join Jameela Joie and Sam-Rae for their fortnightly podcast covering issues that relate to women.
Join Jameela Joie and Sam-Rae for their fortnightly podcast covering issues that relate to women.
Available Episodes

5 of 30
  • 2: Let Me Give You Some Love & Affection ft. @MaiasMind_, @donjidz & @unkle_k
    Sam-Rae is joined by @donjidz, @unkle _ k & @maias
    3/6/2019
    1:11:55
  • 1: Women Are Trash ft. @bilzyb & @kachingggggg
    Sam-Rae is joined by @bilzyb & @kachingggggg where
    10/1/2018
    1:40:20
  • 5: This Takes The Biscuit
    Jameela and Sam discuss what's constituted as inap
    4/11/2018
    1:41:17
  • 4: Issa Scam
    Jameela and Sam discuss parenting and whether it c
    3/14/2018
    55:47
  • 3: Is She The Reason
    Jameela and Sam discuss the concept of emotional c
    2/28/2018
    1:05:22

About Pink Matter

Join Jameela Joie and Sam-Rae for their fortnightly podcast covering issues that relate to women from the trials and tribulations of dealing with men to personal issues such as closure and friendships. Giving their real, honest opinions and sharing some anecdotes of their own, no topic is too sensitive or taboo. As two girls that met over the Internet and bonded in a way that some can only dream of, Pink Matter also serves as an almost sister-sister program that allows women to relate and for men to get a peek in on the woman's world.

Pink Matter

