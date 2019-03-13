Men's Mentors Morning - Dr. Jan Hendrik Taubert

Men's Mentors Morning - Dr. Jan Hendrik TaubertKüsnachtPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Reflections and thoughts, impulses and learnings from the international Men's Mentor and Personal Confidant Dr. Jan Hendrik Taubert. Learn how he inspires a carefully selected private clientele worldwide on site to fight less, trust deeper and grow further from inside out. So that men at the top can stop pushing, become who they can be and find with more ease what money can't buy: truth, freedom and love.Station website