Available Episodes

  • ¿Qué pasa con China?
    Patrocinador:  Estamos en el año 2020. De poco sir
    7/28/2020
    49:05
  • Tres años de Model 3
    Patrocinador:  El futuro y presente de la empleabi
    7/23/2020
    1:28:31
  • La mejor, peor noche de Twitter
    Patrocinador:  Huawei te invita a participar otro
    7/17/2020
    28:45
  • Criptoamérica
    Patrocinador:  Si quieres completar tu carrera pro
    7/8/2020
    38:15
  • La realidad del trabajo remoto
    Trabajar desde fuera de una oficina es posible par
    6/26/2020
    50:46

Kernel

