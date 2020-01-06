I Do, We Do | Discussing Careers, Collabs, Communication, and Challenges
This podcast is hosted by Billy and Ashley Moyer, AKA Bashley, a millennial couple committed to their careers, lifelong learning, and philanthropy. Bashley believes that TOGETHER they can achieve more. This weekly show is about how they find success as a team of two in business and life in general, and how their differences make them stronger.Station website