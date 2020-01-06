Radio Logo
I Do, We Do | Discussing Careers, Collabs, Communication, and Challenges

I Do, We Do | Discussing Careers, Collabs, Communication, and Challenges

I Do, We Do | Discussing Careers, Collabs, Communication, and Challenges

I Do, We Do | Discussing Careers, Collabs, Communication, and Challenges

This weekly show is about how they find success as a team of two in business and life in general, and how their differences make them stronger.
This weekly show is about how they find success as a team of two in business and life in general, and how their differences make them stronger.
Available Episodes

5 of 80
  • EP 79: Inspring Duos - Josh and Elisha
    Josh & Elisha are truly a couple who does it all.
    8/3/2020
    38:59
  • EP 78: On Different Pages
    The pandemic has caused some unusual things. Socia
    7/27/2020
    32:02
  • EP 77: Breaking the Golden Rule
    We have a bone to pick with the Golden Rule - trea
    7/20/2020
    28:13
  • EP 76: Introvert vs. Extrovert
    You may not know this about us, but we are COMPLET
    7/13/2020
    28:58
  • EP 75: Being Vulnerable Together
    It has been a tough couple of weeks as we all lear
    6/1/2020
    30:04

About I Do, We Do | Discussing Careers, Collabs, Communication, and Challenges

This podcast is hosted by Billy and Ashley Moyer, AKA Bashley, a millennial couple committed to their careers, lifelong learning, and philanthropy. Bashley believes that TOGETHER they can achieve more. This weekly show is about how they find success as a team of two in business and life in general, and how their differences make them stronger.

Station website

