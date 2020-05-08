Radio Logo
Epic Real Estate Investing

This free podcast and course in real estate investing serves as a portal to multiple real estate investing courses.
USA / Business
Available Episodes

5 of 1151
  • 10 Things to STOP Doing If You Want to Be a Millionaire Real Estate Investor | 1081
    Real estate is the final frontier where the averag
    8/5/2020
    42:16
  • The Future of Real Estate Post-COVID-19 | 1080
    In today’s episode, Matt is giving his opinion on
    7/29/2020
    36:29
  • COVID-19 Market Update and the Deal of the Week | 1079
    In today’s episode, Matt is re-joined with Jeff Ga
    7/22/2020
    36:54
  • New Marketing Campaign for Motivated Sellers | 1078
    Recently, Matt pulled a highly targeted list of va
    7/15/2020
    26:34
  • Balancing Real Estate and the Day Job with Dr. Borer | 1077
    In today’s episode, Matt is joined with Dr. Robert
    7/12/2020
    30:27

About Epic Real Estate Investing

In the spirit of Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad Poor Dad and Gary Keller’s Millionaire Real Estate Investor, and as an alternate to the Dave Ramsey, Jim Cramer, Motley Fool and Suze Orman shows, Matt Theriault, real estate investor, entrepreneur and author will show you how to create wealth through conventional and creative real estate investing while improving your financial education so you will have the option to realistically retire in the next ten years, or less… and enjoy the good life while you’re still young enough to do so. This free podcast and course in real estate investing serves as a portal to multiple real estate investing courses making it a complete step-by-step and comprehensive real estate investing program and resource.

