Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley

Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry & Lindsie ChrisleyNew York City
Coffee Convos is hosted by Kail Lowry of MTV's Teen Mom and Lindsie Chrisley of USA Network's Chrisley Knows Best.These two reality stars come from totally different worlds, but have become close through their shared experiences as mothers, reality stars, and women. They share who they really are and talk about the issues they face every day. They don't always agree, but they love to have lively discussions about motherhood, friendship, television, family, and life in the public eye. Coffee Convos will feature all the latest in their busy lives, recommendations for other moms, and rants about trying to balance it all.Station website