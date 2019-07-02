Radio Logo
Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • The Cardinal Discipline | BMS | EP 106
    **Episode originally Aired 21 January, 2020 In thi
    8/4/2020
    34:40
  • How To Reverse-engineer Goals for faster Results | BMS | EP 132
    When you achieve your goals, do you feel like you'
    7/28/2020
    40:28
  • Are We A Good Fit? | BMS | EP 131
    **Previously aired on 2 July, 2019 Krystal Coit, m
    7/14/2020
    31:35
  • Details MATTER, Even When No One Is Watching| BMS |130
    Business skills. Efficient Softwares. Effective ma
    7/7/2020
    33:43
  • It Takes Effort To Become Effortless | BMS | EP 129
    "Some will say, "WELL, the system didn't work for
    6/30/2020
    34:53

About BIG MONEY STYLIST

Danielle K White, owner of DKW Styling and creator of Natural Beaded Rows (NBR) had a vision as a hair stylist to bring value and purpose to others through hair extensions, taking this industry to an even greater level with Lead Stylists Valerie Plunk and Anianne Rivera, merging their elite skills as Artists with the business aspect of being a Salon Owner with Danielle’s husband, Garrett J White, founder of Wake Up Warrior and co-owner of DKW Styling.

