About BIG MONEY STYLIST

Danielle K White, owner of DKW Styling and creator of Natural Beaded Rows (NBR) had a vision as a hair stylist to bring value and purpose to others through hair extensions, taking this industry to an even greater level with Lead Stylists Valerie Plunk and Anianne Rivera, merging their elite skills as Artists with the business aspect of being a Salon Owner with Danielle’s husband, Garrett J White, founder of Wake Up Warrior and co-owner of DKW Styling.