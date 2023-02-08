About WYGM 740 The Game 96.9

About WYGM 740 The Game 96.9

About WYGM 740 The Game 96.9

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WYGM – 740 AM / 96.9 FM, known as “96.9 The Game,” is Orlando’s leading sports radio station, delivering a dynamic mix of local and national sports content. Owned by iHeartMedia, WYGM serves the Greater Orlando area and Central Florida, offering listeners comprehensive coverage of their favorite teams and sports events.



As the flagship station for the Orlando Magic (NBA) and UCF Knights (NCAA), WYGM provides live play-by-play broadcasts, pregame and postgame analysis, and exclusive interviews. The station also covers Orlando City SC (MLS) matches and serves as the Orlando affiliate for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL), ensuring fans stay connected to their teams year-round.



WYGM's weekday programming features a robust lineup of shows:

Open Mike with Mike Bianchi (6–9 a.m.): A lively morning show offering insights into local and national sports stories,The Beat of Sports with Marc Daniels (9 a.m.–12 p.m.): In-depth discussions and analysis on various sports topics,The Herd with Colin Cowherd (12–3 p.m.): National sports commentary and interviews and In The Zone with Brandon Kravitz (3–6 p.m.): Afternoon drive-time show focusing on sports news and fan interaction.



Evenings and weekends feature syndicated programming from Fox Sports Radio and ESPN Radio, providing listeners with a broad spectrum of sports content.

Beyond live broadcasts, WYGM offers a variety of podcasts, including "Open Mike On Demand," "Beat of Sports On Demand," and "In The Zone On Demand," allowing fans to catch up on their favorite shows at their convenience.



With its commitment to delivering quality sports programming, WYGM – 96.9 The Game remains a trusted and beloved radio station for sports enthusiasts in the Orlando area.

