Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsWUVR - 1490 AM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
WUVR - 1490 AM
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

WUVR - 1490 AM

Pop
WUVR - 1490 AM
Playing now
About WUVR - 1490 AM
(3)

Station website
EnglishNew HampshireUSAPop
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 8:24:59 PM
A company fromMADSACK