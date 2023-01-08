About The Revolution Show

About The Revolution Show

About The Revolution Show

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The Revolution Show began in 2003 as the first ever LIVE Christian Rock/Metal/Alternative/Rap radio show in New Hampshire. We produce a weekly, local & live Christian Music Show. We put on Concerts and Events and help by promoting other local Christian Events via our Promotions Team. Our Mission? We seek to bring positive Christian music, artists and events to NH, where they can minister to our followers through their music and testimonies. Our annual Summer Kickoff event has grown over the years, and regularly draws over 500 teens, kids, and young adults. We strive to be the salt and light in NH, and to redefine what it means to be a Christian Radio Ministry. We have brought many nationally known artists to live concerts in central and southern NH. Bands like Disciple, Seventh Day Slumber, Manic Drive, Superchick, Lecrae, Trip Lee, Flame, John Reuben, Phanatik, Seabird, Manafest, The Letter Black, Bread Of Stone and many, more!

