About Light FM
Light FM is the only radio station in Lebanon that plays quality Light music all day long: from jazz, blues, rock, pop, and folk to R&B, lounge, funk, soul, latin or house even.Station website
Listen to Light FM, Radio Delta Lebanon and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Learn more
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.