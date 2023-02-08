About NewsTalk WKBZ 1090 AM

About NewsTalk WKBZ 1090 AM

About NewsTalk WKBZ 1090 AM

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WKBZ 1090 AM, branded as "NewsTalk 1090," is a prominent news and talk radio station based in Muskegon, Michigan. Serving the Muskegon area, WKBZ offers a diverse array of talk shows, news updates, and community-focused programming, making it a central hub for information and discussion in the region.



WKBZ's programming primarily features talk radio content, including both syndicated and local shows that cover topics such as politics, current events, lifestyle, and technology. Notable programs include "The Glenn Beck Program," "The Ramsey Show," and "The Kim Komando Show," providing listeners with engaging and informative content throughout the day.As a news/talk station, WKBZ delivers regular news updates and weather forecasts, ensuring that listeners remain informed about local and national events.



WKBZ is not only a hub for news but also a destination for sports enthusiasts. The station provides live broadcasts of Central Michigan University Chippewas games, giving fans access to one of Michigan’s most celebrated college teams.



In addition, WKBZ airs NCAA sports, ensuring that listeners stay connected to the action from national collegiate competitions. Whether you're rooting for the Chippewas or tuning in for NCAA championships, WKBZ keeps sports fans engaged with live coverage and expert commentary.





