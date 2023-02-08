About WGMS - Classical WETA 89.1 FM

About WGMS - Classical WETA 89.1 FM

About WGMS - Classical WETA 89.1 FM

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WGMS - Classical WETA 89.1 FM is a listener-supported public radio station based in Washington D.C. The station is known for its commitment to high-quality classical music programming, featuring a wide range of music from the classics, to contemporary pieces and emerging artists.



The station's programming includes live and pre-recorded concerts, operas and other musical performances, as well as shows that feature commentary, interviews and information on classical music. The station offers an extensive schedule of educational programming, such as "The Classical Collection" which provides an introduction to some of the most well-known classical pieces and composers, and "Backstage at the Kennedy Center" which offers behind-the-scenes access to the nation's premier performing arts venue.



WGMS - Classical WETA also places a strong emphasis on community involvement, frequently participating in events and fundraisers that support local arts organizations and regularly invites local musicians to showcase their work on air.



The station is easily accessible via online streaming and mobile app, allowing the audience to tune in and listen to the station's programming from anywhere. The station's website also provides additional resources and information, including past shows, podcasts, and live streaming, as well as a schedule of upcoming events and concerts.



In conclusion, WGMS - Classical WETA 89.1 FM is a listener-supported public radio station that provides its listeners with a diverse range of high-quality classical music programming, featuring a mix of music from the classics, to contemporary pieces and emerging artists. The station's commitment to quality and diversity in programming, its community involvement and its interactive features make it a valuable resource for those looking to discover and enjoy classical music, specifically in the Washington D.C area.

