About Radio Wester Ross

About Radio Wester Ross

About Radio Wester Ross

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Radio Wester Ross offers residents across Wester Ross a radio station with a focus on life in our communities. We aim to bring to listeners a compelling mixture of locally relevant features, news and information alongside the music that has played throughout their lives, ranging from familiar hits, to the music that they will discover as our presenters offer their own curated playlists and specialist content.

In a world where many local radio services no longer exist, we take pride that Wester Ross still has a local station offering the chance for people to hear what is happening in their community, and become an integral part of those broadcasts.

