About BBC Radio Scotland

About BBC Radio Scotland

About BBC Radio Scotland

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Wanna get in a happy mood with news and talks around the Scottish parts? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on BBC Radio Scotland. It is ranked no. 1506 on our top list from our listeners. With a total of one podcast and sixty-one streams you are at all times and in every field on track. BBC Radio Scotland is just the best for you if you want to be currently informed and your heart beats for Caledonia. The contents are in English and Scots.

