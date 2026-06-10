Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsNRK Folkemusikk
Listen to this station in the app for free:
NRK Folkemusikk
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

NRK Folkemusikk

Traditional music
NRK Folkemusikk
Playing now
About NRK Folkemusikk
(5)

Station website
NorwegianOsloOsloNorwayTraditional music
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 9:37:09 AM
A company fromMADSACK