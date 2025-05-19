Open app
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Open app
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top categories
Comedy
News
Society & Culture
Sports
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Radio Stations
NRK P3 Musikk
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
NRK P3 Musikk
Alternative
Pop
Playing now
NRK P3 Musikk
Similar Stations
NRK P2
Oslo, Pop
NRK P1
Oslo, Pop
NRK P3
Oslo, Pop
NRK Alltid Nyheter
Oslo, Talk
NRK P3
Oslo, Electro, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio ROX 90.1
Oslo, Hard Rock, Indie, Heavy Metal, Rock
P4 Lyden av Norge
Oslo, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio 1 HITS
Oslo, 90s, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
NRK P3 Urort
Trondheim, Pop
RADIO ROCK***
Oslo, Heavy Metal, Rock
KISS
Oslo, Electro, House
NRK Sport
Oslo
NRK mp3
Oslo, Pop
P8 Pop
Oslo, Pop
NRK Jazz
Oslo, Jazz
About NRK P3 Musikk
(9)
Station website
Norwegian
Oslo
Oslo
Norway
Alternative
Pop
Listen to NRK P3 Musikk, NRK P2 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
NRK P3 Musikk
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
NRK P3 Musikk: Stations in Family
NRK Jazz
Oslo, Jazz
NRK Folkemusikk
Oslo, Traditional music
NRK mp3
Oslo, Pop
NRK Sport
Oslo
NRK Sámi Radio
Karasjohka, Pop
NRK P2
Oslo, Pop
NRK Alltid Nyheter
Oslo, Talk
NRK Klassisk
Oslo, Classical
NRK P3 Urort
Trondheim, Pop
NRK P3
Oslo, Electro, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
NRK P3
Oslo, Pop
NRK P1 Vestfold
Tønsberg, Talk
NRK P1 Trondelag
Trondheim, Pop
NRK P1 Troms
Tromsø, Talk
More stations from Oslo
NRK Jazz
Oslo, Jazz
NRK Folkemusikk
Oslo, Traditional music
NRK mp3
Oslo, Pop
RADIO NORGE
Oslo, Easy Listening, Pop
Radio ROX 90.1
Oslo, Hard Rock, Indie, Heavy Metal, Rock
NRK Sport
Oslo
NRK P2
Oslo, Pop
NRK Alltid Nyheter
Oslo, Talk
Radio Metro Drammen
Oslo, Easy Listening, Pop
The Beat
Oslo, Hip Hop, R'n'B
Radio Metro Oslo
Oslo, Easy Listening, Pop
Radio DSF
Oslo, Christian Music
Topp 40
Oslo, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
RADIO Topp 40
Oslo, Top 40 & Charts
RADIO ROCK***
Oslo, Heavy Metal, Rock
Radio Vinyl
Oslo, Hits
Radio 1 HITS
Oslo, 90s, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
P24-7 MIX
Oslo, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
NORSK POP
Oslo, Pop
KISS
Oslo, Electro, House
Nordfjord Nærradio
Oslo, Film & Musical, Pop
NRK Klassisk
Oslo, Classical
Tamil murasam
Oslo, Indian Music
radiOrakel FM
Oslo, Alternative, Electro, Pop
Radio Nordkapp
Oslo, Hits, Pop
Radio Haugaland
Oslo, Pop
Ordentlig Radio
Oslo, Folklore, Hits
Nærkanalen
Oslo, Oldies, Rock
Hjalarhornet Radio
Oslo, Pop, Rock
Top podcasts
Mick Unplugged
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
The Daily
News, Daily News
Unicorn Girl
News, Society & Culture, True Crime, Documentary
Juicy Crimes with Heather McDonald
History, True Crime
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Crime Junkie
True Crime
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
The Deck
True Crime
Fifteen: Inside the Daniel Marsh Murders
Society & Culture, True Crime, TV & Film
Finding Peak [Formerly The Ryan Hanley Show]
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
Huberman Lab
Health & Wellness, Science, Life Sciences
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
Pablo Torre Finds Out
Sports
Wisecrack
Comedy, Society & Culture, True Crime, Documentary
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Education, Society & Culture
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, Society & Culture, News Commentary
New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce
Comedy, Sports
NFL Cover Zero with Matt Jones and Drew Franklin
News, Sports, Football, Sports News
Shawn Ryan Show
Society & Culture, Philosophy
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Comedy
Pardon My Take
Sports, Football
Chief Change Officer
Business, Education, Health & Wellness, Careers, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
The Bill Simmons Podcast
Sports
The Learning Leader Show With Ryan Hawk
Business, Management
We're Out of Time
Health & Wellness, Mental Health
Right About Now with Ryan Alford
Business, News, Business News, Marketing
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.23.7
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/5/2025 - 2:00:14 PM