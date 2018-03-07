Open app
Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2
MSNBC
3
WZRC - 1480 AM
4
94 WIP Sportsradio
5
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
6
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
7
FOX News
8
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
9
CNN
10
KDKA FM - 93.7 The Fan
Top 100 Stations
Podcast
Top podcasts
1
The Best People with Nicolle Wallace
2
The Daily
3
The Mel Robbins Podcast
4
Crime Junkie
5
The Joe Rogan Experience
6
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
7
Dateline NBC
8
SmartLess
9
What Happened to Talina Zar
10
The Megyn Kelly Show
Show podcast categories
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
MLS
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Show more
Near You
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
See all topics
Radio Stations
Schwany Souvenir2
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
Schwany Souvenir2
20s 30s 40s 50s 60s
Playing now
Schwany Souvenir2
Similar Stations
Pumpkin FM - 1940s Radio
Worcester, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s
60s-forever
Grimma, 60s, Oldies
Hit Radio FM
Erkrath, 70s, Pop, Schlager
ABC 80s
Ottawa, 80s
arcano-mundo
Düsseldorf, Film & Musical
Radip Ildiscobolo
Pisa, Jazz, Oldies
Radio Rocco
Cincinnati, 70s, Classic Rock
Schwany Souvenir1
Aiterhofen, Oldies, Schlager
40UP Radio
Amsterdam, 70s, 90s, Blues
Always Music
Gießen, 70s, Pop, Rock
About Schwany Souvenir2
(55)
Station website
German
Aiterhofen
Bavaria
Germany
20s 30s 40s 50s 60s
Listen to Schwany Souvenir2, Pumpkin FM - 1940s Radio and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
Schwany Souvenir2
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Schwany Souvenir2: Stations in Family
Schwany5 Oberkrain
Aiterhofen, German Folklore, Pop, Schlager
Schwany 4 Blasmusik
German Folklore, Traditional music
Radio Herzklang
Aiterhofen, German Folklore, Instrumental, Schlager
Schwany3 Echte Volksmusik
German Folklore
Schwany1 Volkstümlich
German Folklore
Schwany7 Märchen Kinderradio
Aitern
Radio Bläss
Aiterhofen, German Folklore, Schlager, Traditional music
Schwany2 Schlager Radio
Oldies, Schlager
Schwany Weihnachtsradio
German Folklore, Schlager, Traditional music
Schwany6 Oldie
Oldies
Schwany Souvenir1
Aiterhofen, Oldies, Schlager
Schwany Instrumental
Hits, Instrumental
Schwany HoamatWelle
Aiterhofen, German Folklore
More stations from Bavaria
ANTENNE BAYERN
Ismaning, Hits, Pop
BAYERN 1
Munich, Oldies, Pop, Schlager
ANTENNE BAYERN - 80er Hits
Ismaning, 80s
BAYERN 3
Munich, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
BR24
Munich
BAYERN 1 - Mainfranken
Munich, Pop
Alles Blasmusik
Patersdorf, German Folklore, Traditional music
Radio Heimatmelodie
Regensburg, German Folklore, Schlager
ROCK ANTENNE
Ismaning, Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock
100% Volksmusik - von SchlagerPlanet
Munich, German Folklore
Absolut Top Club Night
Munich, Dance, Electro, House
98.6 charivari
Nuremberg, Pop
Schwany5 Oberkrain
Aiterhofen, German Folklore, Pop, Schlager
ANTENNE BAYERN - Top 40
Ismaning, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Bayerwaldradio
Patersdorf, German Folklore
OLDIE ANTENNE
Ismaning, 70s, 80s, Oldies
Schwany 4 Blasmusik
German Folklore, Traditional music
Absolut relax
Munich, Chillout
Absolut Bella
Munich, 80s, Hits, Schlager
Radio Herzklang
Aiterhofen, German Folklore, Instrumental, Schlager
BR-KLASSIK
Munich, Classical
Klassik Radio Klassik Dreams
Augsburg, Classical
ANTENNE BAYERN - Classic Rock
Ismaning, Classic Rock
Klassik Radio
Augsburg, Classical
HOUSEBOMB-FN
Erlangen, Electro, House, Minimal
ROCK ANTENNE - Hair Metal
Ismaning, Heavy Metal
ON Gay
Hof, Charts, Hits, House, Pop
95.5 Charivari Party Hitmix
Munich, Dance, Disco, Hits
gong fm
Regensburg, Electro, Pop
DELUXE LOUNGE RADIO
Munich, Ambient, Chillout, Easy Listening
Top podcasts
The Best People with Nicolle Wallace
Society & Culture, News
The Daily
News, Daily News
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Self-Improvement, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture, Relationships
Crime Junkie
True Crime
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
Dateline NBC
True Crime, News, Society & Culture
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
What Happened to Talina Zar
True Crime, Society & Culture
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
Mick Unplugged
Education, Self-Improvement, Business, Entrepreneurship
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
What Happened to Holly Bobo?
True Crime, News
Morbid
True Crime, Comedy
The Bill Simmons Podcast
Sports
Pod Save America
News, Politics
Deep Cover
True Crime, History
Pardon My Take
Sports, Football
Call Her Daddy
Comedy
Shawn Ryan Show
Society & Culture, Philosophy
The MeidasTouch Podcast
News, Politics
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Business
The School of Greatness
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Education, Self-Improvement, Business, Entrepreneurship
The Rest Is History
History
48 Hours
True Crime, TV & Film, News
20/20
True Crime
The Ezra Klein Show
Society & Culture, News, Government
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Society & Culture, Education
Blink | Jake Haendel's Story
True Crime
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Comedy
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.18.3
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/3/2025 - 9:39:02 AM