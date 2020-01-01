Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

6 Stations from Aiterhofen

Schwany5 Oberkrain
Aiterhofen, Germany / Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
Radio Herzklang
Aiterhofen, Germany / German Folklore, Instrumental, Schlager
Radio Bläss
Aiterhofen, Germany / German Folklore, Traditional, Schlager
Schwany Souvenir2
Aiterhofen, Germany / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s
Schwany Souvenir1
Aiterhofen, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Schwany HoamatWelle
Aiterhofen, Germany / German Folklore