Open app
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Open app
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top categories
Comedy
News
Society & Culture
Sports
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Radio Stations
El Sol 105.4 FM Bogotá
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
El Sol 105.4 FM Bogotá
Latin
Playing now
El Sol 105.4 FM Bogotá
Similar Stations
La Primera 88.5 Fm
Latin
Atravankado Radio
Latin
Panda Show Radio
Mexico City, Latin, Merengue
Tropicana Cali 93.1 fm
Cali, Latin
Tropical 100 Mix
Santiago, Latin, Merengue, Salsa, Zouk and Tropical
La Rancherita del Aire
Piedras Negras, Latin, Traditional music, Zouk and Tropical
KLYY - José 97.5 FM
Riverside, Latin
Tropicana Montería 102.0 fm
Montería, Latin
La Mejor Zacatecas
Zacatecas, Hits, Latin, Zouk and Tropical
KZSF - La Kaliente 1370 AM
San José, Latin
Rumba FM 98.1
Ciudad Guayana, Latin
Tropicalísima Salsa
Latin, Salsa, Zouk and Tropical
WZSP - La Zeta 105.3 FM
Nocatee FL, Latin
La Grupera Radio
Puebla, Latin, Zouk and Tropical
KLAX-FM - La Raza 97.9 FM
East Los Angeles CA, Latin
About El Sol 105.4 FM Bogotá
(56)
Station website
Spanish
Bogotá
Bogotá
Colombia
Latin
Listen to El Sol 105.4 FM Bogotá, La Primera 88.5 Fm and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
El Sol 105.4 FM Bogotá
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
El Sol 105.4 FM Bogotá: Stations in Family
El Sol Buenaventura
Buenaventura, Latin
El Sol Medellín
Medellín, Latin
El Sol Tuluá
Tuluá, Latin
El Sol Cali 98.0 FM
Cali, Latin, Salsa
El Sol Bucaramanga
Bucaramanga, Latin
More stations from Bogotá
W Radio
Bogotá
Tropicana Bogotá 102.9 fm
Bogotá, Latin
Vibra FM
Bogotá, Top 40 & Charts
Salsa Cristiana
Bogotá, Gospel, Salsa
RADIO MARIA COLOMBIA
Bogotá, Christian Music
Radioaktiva
Bogotá, Rock
La Poderosa Radio Online Vallenato
Bogotá, Vallenato
Radio Rumba
Bogotá, Latin, Reggaeton
La Poderosa Radio Online Romantica
Bogotá, Ballads, Pop
Vibra FM 104.9
Bogotá, Pop, Pop
Santa Biblia
Bogotá, Christian Music
Reino de Fuego Radio
Bogotá, Christian Contemporary, Gospel
RCN Radi
Bogotá
Radio Honra
Bogotá, Christian Music
Punto 4 radio
Bogotá, Hits
Vallenato FM
Bogotá, Hits
Radio Universitaria
Pereira, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s
RadioAvatarFm
Tunja, Ballads, Top 40 & Charts
Alerta Pereira
Pereira, Classical, Top 40 & Charts
WOR FM Retro Bogotá Rock y Pop
Bogotá, Latin
El Gran Lobo
Barranquilla, Latin
Súbele Radio
Pop, Salsa
Radio Moda
Bogotá, Latin, Salsa
Mundo Salsero
Bogotá, Salsa
UMB RADIO Y TV
Bogotá, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s
Salsamania Radio
Bogotá, Salsa
Enlace Tropical
Tropical
Superestación.FM Español
Bogotá, Latin
REC Radio Electrónica Colombiana
Bogotá, Electro
Top podcasts
Huberman Lab
Health & Wellness, Science, Life Sciences
Unicorn Girl
News, Society & Culture, True Crime, Documentary
Mick Unplugged
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
The Daily
News, Daily News
Crime Junkie
True Crime
The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement
Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska
News, True Crime
Pod Save America
News, Politics
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
Finding Peak [Formerly The Ryan Hanley Show]
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Education, Society & Culture
The Deck
True Crime
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
NerdWallet's Smart Money Podcast
Business, Education, Tutorials, Investing
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Business, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
REAL AF with Andy Frisella
Business, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
Right About Now with Ryan Alford
Business, News, Business News, Marketing
Chief Change Officer
Business, Education, Health & Wellness, Careers, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
The Learning Leader Show With Ryan Hawk
Business, Management
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, Society & Culture, News Commentary
The Binge Cases: Doctor's Orders
Society & Culture, True Crime, Documentary
Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin
Business, Education, Self-Improvement
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories
True Crime
Shawn Ryan Show
Society & Culture, Philosophy
Habits and Hustle
Business, Education, Health & Wellness, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.23.3
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/27/2025 - 1:30:37 PM