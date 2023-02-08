Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsRocknRollica
Listen to this station in the app for free:
RocknRollica
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

RocknRollica

Hard RockHeavy Metal
RocknRollica
Playing now
About RocknRollica
(0)

RocknRollica Radio is a rock and metal music internet station broadcasting live from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, USA. Rock 'n' Roll music is in the heart of everyday life, no matter where you’re from or who you are. Taste a little bit of the hard south coming from deep in the Heart of Texas. We bring a new spin on rock and metal music to the world with RocknRollica. Your host, Joe Rollica, plays great tunes from the newest emerging artists. You will discover the current and future songs of fame on RocknRollica Radio! Support your favorite bands by requesting their music on RocknRollica.

Station website
EnglishLewistownTexasUSAHard RockHeavy Metal
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/7/2026 - 7:09:07 AM
A company fromMADSACK