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The Record 99.7

PopRock
The Record 99.7
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About The Record 99.7
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Playing the best of the 70's, 80's &amp; 90's.

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EnglishSpringfieldMassachusettsUSAPopRock
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USA
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Generated: 10/7/2026 - 6:46:54 AM
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