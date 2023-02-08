About Radio southern Skies

About Radio southern Skies

About Radio southern Skies

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Country music is more than cowboys and cattle, though it is still a rich vein of inspiration. Country music expresses the feelings in your heart, the hurts and joys of life are released from your soul. That's what makes country music an important part of your life that you will want to share and enjoy. Radio Southern Skies is also about reflecting the culture of Gippsland an industrial and rural part of Victoria Australia located on the South East corner of Australia. From rural roots, Gippsland today is a diverse community of people from all over the world experiencing the challenges of modern life and how to create meaning from these experiences.

