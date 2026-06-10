About Orthodox Sentinel Radio

About Orthodox Sentinel Radio

About Orthodox Sentinel Radio

(6)

"Defending the Faith with the Sword of Truth." In an age of censorship, our mission is to fight on behalf of faithful leaders in the Orthodox Church, to bring their voice to the people, to serve as an aggregator for authentic Orthodox content, to circumvent various methods of censorship being deployed against Christ and his faithful Shepherds, and developing relationships, partnerships, and communication channels with the help and protection of the LORD, to continue to carry on Christ's mission in the 21st century.

