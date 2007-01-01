Powered by RND
Radio StationsNRJ K-POP
Listen to NRJ K-POP in the App
Listen to NRJ K-POP in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Similar Stations

About NRJ K-POP

Station website

Listen to NRJ K-POP, Generacion KPop and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

NRJ K-POP: Stations in Family

More stations from Île-de-France

Top podcasts

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 2:02:40 PM