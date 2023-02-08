About Motown Magic

About Motown Magic

About Motown Magic

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Brandi Brown steps into the soulful world of Motown Magic, where every beat and note is infused with the heart and soul of the Motown era. This station celebrates the rich legacy of Motown Records, bringing you the timeless hits that shaped the sound of soul, R&B, and of course Motown music and influenced generations. Brandi has curated an amazing selection from the smooth harmonies of the Temptations to the powerhouse vocals of Diana Ross and the Supremes. Motown Magic will transport you to a time when music was not just heard but felt. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering the magic of Motown for the first time, Brandi brings you home for the melodies that have become the soundtrack of your life. Tune into Motown Magic and let the spirit of Motown fill your heart and soul with its timeless charm and unforgettable groove.

