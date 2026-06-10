Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsMagic 104.1 - KMGL
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Magic 104.1 - KMGL
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Magic 104.1 - KMGL

Hits
Magic 104.1 - KMGL
Playing now
About Magic 104.1 - KMGL
(10)

Station website
EnglishOklahoma City OKOklahomaUSAHits
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 8:11:50 AM
A company fromMADSACK