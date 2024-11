About LATINA BACHATA

What about getting in a happy mood with bachata? LATINA BACHATA, the station from Les Indés Radios, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group 35-44. On our top ranking list, LATINA BACHATA is listed on 629th rank. Here the listeners are provided with a lot of eight streams. The contents of the French program are broadcasted in the national language.