Bachata Radio – 113 Stations with Genre Bachata

LATINA BACHATA
Paris, France / Bachata
bigFM Latin Beats
Stuttgart, Germany / Latin, Reggaeton, Salsa, Bachata
Colombiacrossover
Colombia / Bachata, Merengue, Salsa, Latin
Tropicalísima Bachata
USA / Bachata, Latin
RMF Cuba
Krakow, Poland / Bachata, Latin, Salsa
Radiobachata
Santiago, Dominican Republic / Bachata, Zouk and Tropical, Reggaeton, Salsa
LATINO FM
Germany / Latin, Salsa, Bachata, Merengue
WQXM - Ritmo 99.9 FM 1460 AM
Bartow FL, USA / Top 40 & Charts, Latin, Bachata, Zouk and Tropical
La Kalle 96.1 FM
Lima, Peru / Salsa, Latin, Bachata, Merengue
Swing Latino Radio
Madrid, Spain / Reggaeton, Salsa, Bachata, Merengue
Miled Music Bachata
Mexico / Bachata
Zeta FM - La playlist de los éxitos
Villavicencio, Colombia / Latin, Salsa, Bachata, Merengue
CALM RADIO - Bachata
Markham, Canada / Bachata, Latin
FieraMIX La Bachatera
Higüey, Dominican Republic / Bachata
One Latino
Geneva, Switzerland / Latin, Reggaeton, Salsa, Bachata
LATIN MIX MASTERS BACHATA RADIO
Plainfield, USA / Latin, Bachata
Tu Tropical FM
Newark, USA / Zouk and Tropical, Salsa, Bachata, Merengue
Radio Minuto 790 AM
Baquisimeto, Venezuela / Latin, Salsa, Bachata, Merengue
Radio Studio Souto - Boleros em Seresta
Goiânia, Brazil / Bachata, Latin
Tropical 100 Bacharengue
Freeport, USA / Bachata, Latin, Merengue
Mi Gente Stereo
Pereira, Colombia / Latin, Salsa, Bachata, Merengue
Plátano power radio
Miami, USA / Bachata, Merengue
Radio Norte Tenerife
Tenerife, Spain / Pop, Salsa, Bachata, Merengue
ElBachaRengue.Net
Brooklyn, USA / Bachata, Merengue
Fiebre Latina Radio 92.2 FM
Malaga, Spain / Reggaeton, Latin, Bachata
La Candente FM
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic / Salsa, Bachata, Ballads
La Gente - Radio La Primerísima
Managua, Nicaragua / Salsa, Latin, Bachata, Merengue
NATIVA 103.5 FM
San Felipe, Dominican Republic / Zouk and Tropical, Salsa, Bachata, Merengue
Rumba107
Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic / Reggaeton, Latin, Salsa, Bachata
503radiozone
Calgary, Canada / Latin, Bachata
La Meta 809
New York City, USA / Reggaeton, Salsa, Bachata, Merengue
La-Guagua-Musical
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic / Merengue, Reggaeton, Salsa, Bachata
Poder FM
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic / Bachata, Pop
Agua Latin Radio
Sanremo, Italy / Latin, Salsa, Bachata, Kizomba
Aires de la Huella
Salta, Argentina / Jazz, Salsa, Bachata
AIR Romana Radio - Canal de música latina
Dominican Republic / Pop, Latin, Bachata, Ballads
Alto Volumen Radio
Higüey, Dominican Republic / Salsa, Bachata, Merengue
AUDIORAMA FM STEREO
Ecuador / Reggaeton, Latin, Bachata, Ballads
Bachata 106
New York City, USA / Bachata
Bakanos Fm
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain / Reggaeton, Latin, Salsa, Bachata
bravisimafm.net
Santiago, Dominican Republic / Salsa, Bachata, Merengue
Bubble Gum
Serbia / Reggae, Latin, Bachata
Bulovaradio
Madrid, Spain / Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Ballads
Cataco 92.5 FM
Porlamar, Venezuela / Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Ballads
chocoradio.net
Dominican Republic / Bachata, Merengue
Clásica FM
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic / Latin, Bachata, Merengue
Clasica FM
Cotuí, Dominican Republic / Bachata, Merengue
Coco Tropical Radio
Wichita Falls, USA / Reggaeton, Latin, Salsa, Bachata
Colombiaestropical
Dosquebradas, Colombia / Latin, Salsa, Bachata, Merengue
DASH La Isla
Lennestadt, Germany / Latin, Bachata