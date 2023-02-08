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Activo 199 FM

Music onlyLive MusicReggaetonBachata
Activo 199 FM
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About Activo 199 FM
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We are your go-to online, commercial-free radio station, delivering the best in open-format music. We play it all—Merengue, Bachata, Salsa, Reggae, Dancehall, Hip-Hop, and much more—keeping the vibes fresh and diverse. With live DJs spinning your favorite tracks, every tune promises energy and excitement. Activo 199 FM is more than a station—it's a global soundtrack for music lovers who want variety, quality, and nonstop entertainment. Let the music move you!

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SpanishEnglishFloridaUSAReggaetonBachataSalsaMerengueMusic onlyLive MusicDJ
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