About Activo 199 FM

About Activo 199 FM

About Activo 199 FM

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We are your go-to online, commercial-free radio station, delivering the best in open-format music. We play it all—Merengue, Bachata, Salsa, Reggae, Dancehall, Hip-Hop, and much more—keeping the vibes fresh and diverse. With live DJs spinning your favorite tracks, every tune promises energy and excitement. Activo 199 FM is more than a station—it's a global soundtrack for music lovers who want variety, quality, and nonstop entertainment. Let the music move you!

