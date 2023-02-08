About KLTZ 1240 AM

About KLTZ 1240 AM

About KLTZ 1240 AM

(1)

KLTZ 1240 AM, based in Glasgow, Montana, is a trusted local radio station that has been serving the communities of northeast Montana since 1954. Known for its commitment to delivering a blend of country music, local news, and sports, KLTZ has become an integral part of the region’s daily life.



Primarily featuring country music, KLTZ 1240 AM enhances its lineup with engaging talk segments and programs that reflect the interests of its community. Popular shows include "Live Under The Big Sky," a local talk show airing Tuesdays through Thursdays and hosted by Stan Ozark, which focuses on community events and regional issues. "The Tim Phillips Show" blends music, entertainment, and thoughtful discussions, while "Tradeo" provides a unique platform for listeners to buy, sell, or trade items live on air. Additionally, "Valley Happenings" delivers daily updates on community events, ensuring listeners stay connected to what's happening in their region.



KLTZ 1240 AM stands out for its extensive sports coverage, broadcasting local high school games, Montana State University sports, and key matchups across the NCAA. From basketball to football, the station provides live play-by-play coverage, connecting listeners to their favorite teams. Whether it’s the excitement of Montana State Bobcats games or broader NCAA tournaments, KLTZ ensures fans stay informed and engaged.

