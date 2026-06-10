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KGFN - Radio Goldfield 89.1 FM
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KGFN - Radio Goldfield 89.1 FM

OldiesCountry
KGFN - Radio Goldfield 89.1 FM
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EnglishNevadaUSAOldiesCountry
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