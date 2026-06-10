In The Mix - Mixed with what?

In The Mix - Mixed with what?

In The Mix - Mixed with what?

In The Mix - Mixed with what?

About In The Mix - Mixed with what?

About In The Mix - Mixed with what?

About In The Mix - Mixed with what?

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In The Mix is your station for variety. We do not burn out the top 40 like most other radio stations do. In The Mix gives you a good rotation of the current hits with a large collection of flashbacks from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. We also throw in the occasional 60’s song too. Why not? So, if you are sick of the same top 40 hits being played one after another, you came to the right place. Because, WE HATE THAT!!!

