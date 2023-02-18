Hits FM 91.2
Hits FM 91.2: Hits FM is the only radio in Nepal dedicated to 100% entertainment and promotion of Nepali Music.
About Hits FM 91.2
Hits FM 91.2: Number one radio station in Kathmandu, playing the best music of all times. Hits FM is the only radio in Nepal dedicated to 100% entertainment and promotion of Nepali Music.
