Citizen FM 94.0: broadcasts news shows, entertainment, social advocacy and talk shows round the clock.
KathmanduNepalTalkTraditional musicNewsNepali
Citizen FM 94.0: Established on 25th August 2010, Citizen FM 94 MHz is a promising broadcasting source in Kathmandu. Stationed at Maharajgunj, Ringroad, Kathmandu, and Citizen FM with its 1000 watt broadcasting station, broadcasts news shows, entertainment, social advocacy and talk shows round the clock to disseminate information covering the central region of Nepal concentrating in the Kathmandu Valley. The programs are designed facilitating and respecting human rights and cultural diversities with the slogan "Your Voice".
It serves its listeners 24/7 with an understanding of the "thinking globally and acting locally" to respect socio-cultural diversities of the Nepali society. It offers a platform for public opinion, information and entertainment to contribute in building a new Nepal by respecting people's right to information and disseminating free and accurate information to the public.

