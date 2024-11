For soul and disco enthusiasts, egoSOUL, the medium is the best choice. The one thousand and first rank on our top list is occupied by egoSOUL.

About egoSOUL

For soul and disco enthusiasts, egoSOUL, the medium is the best choice. The one thousand and first rank on our top list is occupied by egoSOUL. Here the listeners are provided with a diverse bouquetwith sixteen streams. Here on egoSOUL you get to hear great music almost non-stop. It is presented in German.