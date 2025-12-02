Powered by RND
Radio StationsCKJM 106.1 FM
Listen to CKJM 106.1 FM in the App
Listen to CKJM 106.1 FM in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

CKJM 106.1 FM

Radio CKJM 106.1 FM
(6)
CanadaClassic RockCountryEnglish

Similar Stations

About CKJM 106.1 FM

Station website

Listen to CKJM 106.1 FM, CHVO Kixx Country 103.9 FM and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

More stations from Nova Scotia

Top podcasts

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.7.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/12/2025 - 4:14:42 AM