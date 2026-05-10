About Christmas At The Drive-In!

About Christmas At The Drive-In!

About Christmas At The Drive-In!

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Welcome to Christmas At The Drive-In! Please pull completely into the parking spot and gently place the drive-in speaker on your window. Tune in 24/7 ALL YEAR LONG to hear the best (and worst) of Christmas and holiday themed music, stories, movie trailers, old time radio (OTR) and more. Except Christmas at the Drive-In! is a little different. You'll not only hear the traditional holiday standards but you'll also hear the best holiday audio from pop culture celebrities, holiday themed movies and TV shows, comedy / parody songs, and more... some hilarious and some just bizarre! (Not intended for children!)

