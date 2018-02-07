Open app
Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2
MSNBC
3
WZRC - 1480 AM
4
94 WIP Sportsradio
5
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
6
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
7
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
8
FOX News
9
CNN
10
KDKA FM - 93.7 The Fan
Top 100 Stations
Podcast
Top podcasts
1
The Mel Robbins Podcast
2
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
3
The Daily
4
The Joe Rogan Experience
5
Crime Junkie
6
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
7
Blink | Jake Haendel's Story
8
Dateline NBC
9
The School of Greatness
10
The MeidasTouch Podcast
Show podcast categories
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
MLS
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Show more
Near You
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Urban
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
See all topics
Radio Stations
CapeTalk
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
CapeTalk
News
Playing now
CapeTalk
Similar Stations
MSNBC
New York City, Talk
WZRC - 1480 AM
New York City, Talk
FOX News
New Orleans, Talk
CNN
BBC World Service
London
WFSX - Fox News 92.5 FM
Fort Myers, Talk
ESPN New York 880 AM
New York City
WBBM Newsradio 780 AM
Chicago, Talk
Radio Iran International
London
WIBC 93.1 FM
Indianapolis IN, Talk
WAMU 88.5 FM
Washington
KCBS All News 106.9 FM and 740 AM
San Francisco, Talk
1010 WINS
Hudson
CHUM TSN 1050 Toronto
Toronto, Talk
WXJB 99.9 FM
Homosassa FL, Talk
About CapeTalk
(4)
Cape Town's No.1 News and Talk Station.
Station website
English
Cape Town
Western Cape
South Africa
News
Listen to CapeTalk, MSNBC and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
CapeTalk
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
CapeTalk: Podcasts in Family
The Fringe
Society & Culture, Personal Journals
Best of Weekend Early Breakfast
Society & Culture, Places & Travel, Business
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
News
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Arts, Books
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
News, Comedy
A minute of mindfulness
Health & Wellness
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
News
CapeTalk ICYMI
News Commentary, News
The World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
News
Barbs Wire
Education, Self-Improvement
Wander the World with Pippa Hudson
Society & Culture, Places & Travel
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Education, Non-Profit, Arts, Health & Wellness, Business, Society & Culture, Places & Travel, Food
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Society & Culture, Education, Business
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Leisure, Automotive, News, Arts, Food
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
News
More stations from Western Cape
Bok Radio
Cape Town, Alternative
Tygerberg 104FM
Cape Town, Christian Music
Riebeek Valley Radio
80s, Pop, Rock
Keith Ngesi Radio
Cape Town, Hits
Springbok Internet Radio
Somerset, African Music
IKapa FM
Cape Town, Easy Listening, Pop
Beat Bangaz Radio
Cape Town, African Music
Bay community Radio
Hip Hop, Jazz, Pop, Rock
P-Fore Online
Cape Town, Easy Listening, Jazz, Pop
Perfect Silence
Cape Town, Chillout, Pop
Air FM
Cape Town, 70s, 80s, 90s, Disco
Caledon FM
Cape Town, Country, Oldies
Cedar104 Radio
Cape Town, Christian Contemporary
Aloe FM
Cape Town, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Cape Winelands FM
Top 40 & Charts
100.1 7441 FM
Cape Town, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Gugs FM
Cape Town, Hip Hop, House
Bar Radio
Cape Town, Alternative, Hits
Western Cape FM 92.8
Cape Town, Hip Hop, Jazz, Top 40 & Charts
Infinity FM
House, R'n'B, Soul
Zone FM
Cape Town, Rock
Mutha FM
Cape Town, Electro, House, Trance
Radio Disa
Cape Town, Gospel
eRadio SA
Oldies, Pop, Rock
CCFm
Cape Town, Christian Music, Gospel
Happenning Radio
Cape Town, Electro, Hits
Viper-Oceania Sound Revolution
Cape Town, House, Techno, Trance
Smile 90.4 FM
Cape Town, Pop
Radio Zibonele
Cape Town, Talk
Vuka Online Radio
Cape Town, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, 70s, 80s
Top podcasts
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Self-Improvement, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture, Relationships
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
The Daily
News, Daily News
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Crime Junkie
True Crime
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Business
Blink | Jake Haendel's Story
True Crime
Dateline NBC
True Crime, News, Society & Culture
The School of Greatness
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Education, Self-Improvement, Business, Entrepreneurship
The MeidasTouch Podcast
News, Politics
The Telepathy Tapes
Society & Culture, Documentary, Science
IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson
Education, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Comedy
Murder on the Towpath with Soledad O’Brien
True Crime, History
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
Death County, PA
True Crime
Pod Save America
News, Politics
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
The Ezra Klein Show
Society & Culture, News, Government
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
Morbid
True Crime, Comedy
Things Bakers Know: The King Arthur Baking Podcast
Arts, Food, Leisure, Hobbies
Hidden Brain
Science, Social Sciences, Arts, Performing Arts
REAL AF with Andy Frisella
Business, Entrepreneurship
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Society & Culture, Education
MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories
True Crime
What Happened to Holly Bobo?
True Crime, News
Mick Unplugged
Education, Self-Improvement, Business, Entrepreneurship
The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex
Business, Entrepreneurship, Education, Self-Improvement
Titanic: Ship of Dreams
History, Society & Culture, Documentary
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.18.2
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 5/22/2025 - 1:56:26 PM