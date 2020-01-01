Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Station
  • Playlist
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomeStations80s
Cafe 80s FM

Cafe 80s FM

Cafe 80s FM

Cafe 80s FM

add
</>
Embed
Stuttgart, Germany / 80s Pop
App Store
Google Play Store

Similar Stations

Club85
just80s
Fun80s.fm
best_of_80s
Radio fresh80s
just80s_maximal
italo-disco
80s Planet
ANTENNE THÜRINGEN - 80er
Maxi 80 Radio
80s Forever
Veedelsradio

About Cafe 80s FM

Station website

App

Listen to Cafe 80s FM, Club85 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Cafe 80s FMStuttgart80s, Pop
Club85Darmstadt80s
just80sPolch80s
Cafe 80s FMStuttgart80s, Pop
Cafe 80s FMStuttgart80s, Pop
Club85Darmstadt80s
just80sPolch80s
Cafe 80s FMStuttgart80s, Pop
Cafe 80s FMStuttgart80s, Pop
Club85Darmstadt80s
just80sPolch80s
Cafe 80s FMStuttgart80s, Pop

Radio your way - Download now for free