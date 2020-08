BaseLovers.FM

Radio Baselovers is your webradio playing the best of Techno, Dance, Jumpstyle, Hands Up, Elektro, House, Trance, Minimal, Hardstyle, Hardcore and many more

Radio Baselovers is your webradio playing the best of Techno, Dance, Jumpstyle, Hands Up, Elektro, House, Trance, Minimal, Hardstyle, Hardcore and many more