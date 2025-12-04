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AMV Bauer Korls Landradio
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AMV Bauer Korls Landradio
90s
German Folklore
Schlager
80s
Playing now
AMV Bauer Korls Landradio
About AMV Bauer Korls Landradio
(63)
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German
Anklam
Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania
Germany
90s
German Folklore
Schlager
80s
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Generated: 4/6/2026 - 3:11:18 AM
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AMV Bauer Korls Landradio: Stations in Family
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