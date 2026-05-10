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Amapiano FM

HitsDanceLounge
Amapiano FM
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About Amapiano FM
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Amapiano (Zulu for "the pianos") is a style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012. Amapiano is a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music characterized by synths, airy pads and wide and percussive basslines. It is distinguished by high-pitched piano melodies, Kwaito basslines, low tempo 90s South African house rhythms and percussions from another local subgenre of house known as Bacardi. Amapiano FM is a dedicated Online Radio Station which plays the best Mixes from popular/upcoming DJs, Artists, The Lifestyle of this famous popular genre... Founder - Deejay Ngwazi (Sammy Ngwazi)

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EnglishMpumalangaSouth AfricaHitsDanceLounge
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