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GenresEasy ListeningLounge

Lounge radio – Listen to 108 Lounge radio stations online

undefined GregRadio 1650

GregRadio 1650

Sacramento, Easy Listening, 60s, Lounge, Jazz
undefined Groove Chill Radio

Groove Chill Radio

Clearwater, House, Chillout, Lounge, Downtempo
undefined ctuMellow

ctuMellow

Toronto, Instrumental, Easy Listening, Lounge, Downtempo
undefined Klassik Radio Easy Relax

Klassik Radio Easy Relax

Augsburg, New Age, Ambient, Lounge
undefined Klassik Radio Meditation

Klassik Radio Meditation

Augsburg, New Age, Ambient, Lounge
undefined Hotmix Lounge

Hotmix Lounge

Paris, Ambient, Chillout, Easy Listening, Lounge
undefined FG Chic

FG Chic

Paris, Deep House, House, Chillout, Lounge
undefined Klassik Radio Easy Work Lounge

Klassik Radio Easy Work Lounge

Augsburg, Chillout, Easy Listening, Lounge
undefined Klassik Radio Healing Spirits

Klassik Radio Healing Spirits

Augsburg, New Age, Ambient, Lounge

Lounge - the background for an elevated experience

We don't mean "music for lobbies", but lounge music isn't that far removed from a dimmed room designed for relaxed conversation. The gentle, electronic flow of ambient, easy listening, trip hop, jazz and house music makes the everyday chatting, dreaming or working all the more pleasant. Casually understated rhythms aren't intended merely to provide a mellow, cocktail atmosphere. Whether it's a penthouse, patio, terrace, lounge, altbau, neubau, party or private hideaway, the sound is positive, uplifting and bright, creating an elegant soundscape that's oh so enchanting to the mind.

At the turn of the millennium, the music industry brought lounge onto the market in the form of compilations, with titles like "Just Lounge Ocean Drive", "Chill Tokyo" or "Chill Out Spring". Listening to this music makes it absolutely impossible to indulge the stress factors of daily life. We've made all the right stations available on radio.net, so you can relax whenever you'd like. These radio soundscapes will turn your world into an infinite lounge of languid, liquid colour.

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