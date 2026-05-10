Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsAll Day Play FM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
All Day Play FM
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

All Day Play FM

Hip Hop
All Day Play FM
Playing now
About All Day Play FM
(0)

Now an established pillar of the Bay Area music scene, All Day Play FM emerged in 2009 as an alternative to the increasingly commercial and narrowly-focused traditional broadcast stations. Programmed by DJs and rising talent, the station has showcased original perspectives, curated playlists, and live streaming from street-level studios in downtown Oakland for more than 10 years. ADP.FM is part of YR Media, a national network of young journalists and artists who create multimedia content and amplify music and stories that matter.

Station website
EnglishCaliforniaUSAHip Hop
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/5/2026 - 8:36:46 PM
A company fromMADSACK