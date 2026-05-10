About All Day Play FM

About All Day Play FM

About All Day Play FM

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Now an established pillar of the Bay Area music scene, All Day Play FM emerged in 2009 as an alternative to the increasingly commercial and narrowly-focused traditional broadcast stations. Programmed by DJs and rising talent, the station has showcased original perspectives, curated playlists, and live streaming from street-level studios in downtown Oakland for more than 10 years. ADP.FM is part of YR Media, a national network of young journalists and artists who create multimedia content and amplify music and stories that matter.

