Pop
1.FM's America's Best Ballads brings you the top performers from North America and around the world with their biggest anthems and hit ballads.
Zug, Switzerland / Pop Ballads, Love
About 1.FM - America's Best Ballads

1.FM's America's Best Ballads brings you the top performers from North America and around the world with their biggest anthems and hit ballads: powerful, poignant, sweeping classics, one after the other. From bigger-than-life arena hymns to smaller, more intimate ballads and unplugged versions. No talk, no filler, no club-bangers – just pure love songs and huge voices all day long.

