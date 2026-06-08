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1A Oldies
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1A Oldies
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German
Hof
Bavaria
Germany
Pop
Rock
Oldies
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1A Oldies: Stations in Family
1A Oldies: Stations in Family
1A Oldies: Stations in Family
1A Schlager Gold
Hof, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies, Schlager
1A 60er
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1A 70er
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1A 80er
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1A Charts
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1A Christmas
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1A Relax
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1A Chillout
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1A Deutsch Pop
Hof, Pop, Ballads, Rock, Schlager
1A Weihnachten
Hof, Pop, Christian Music, Discofox, Schlager
1A Volksmusik
Hof, Traditional music, German Folklore, Schlager
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